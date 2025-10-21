FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, Silver prices today, October 21: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

On October 21, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,277 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 12,170 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,70,000 per kilogram. These prices are influenced by global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Gold, Silver prices today, October 21: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities on Govardhan Puja 2025
On October 21, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver continue to be a significant part of Indian culture and economy, especially in the context of festivals, weddings, and as a form of investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices:

Gold Prices on October 21, 2025:
As of today, gold prices in India have shown slight increases due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,277 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 12,170 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and the domestic demand for jewellery, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors, and major festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali typically result in higher demand for gold, driving up prices.

Gold prices in Delhi today 
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,292 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,185 per gram

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,277 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,170 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,277 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,170 per gram

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,288 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,180 per gram

Silver Prices on October 17, 2025:
On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,70,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,70,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations. 

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1700 per 10 grams. 

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1700 per 10 grams. 

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1700 per 10 grams. 

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 1880 per 10 grams. 

As of October 21, 2025, gold and silver prices in India reflect global and local economic conditions. For anyone looking to buy or invest in these metals, it’s important to stay updated on price trends and to be aware of seasonal price fluctuations. Checking with local jewellers or using reliable financial apps can help you track the most accurate prices for gold and silver in real-time. For those planning to invest or purchase, understanding how market forces shape prices will ensure you make informed decisions, whether it's buying gold for a wedding or silver as a long-term investment.

