FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla to headline Goa's new music festival Home; check dates, venue, how to book tickets

Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla to headline Goa's new music festival Home

'Punishment For Being Muslim': Azam Khan detained by ED minutes after release from Rampur jail in money laundering case

Azam Khan detained by ED minutes after release from Rampur jail

Annu Kapoor opens up on anti-government protests, expresses his full faith in PM Narendra Modi: 'Indira Gandhi put Jayaprakash Narayan in jail'

Annu opens up on anti-government protests, expresses his full faith in PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Latest NewsPersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, Silver prices today, November 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

The prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 08:44 AM IST

Gold, Silver prices today, November 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, Silver prices today, November 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of November 1, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on November 1, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have experienced a slight increase due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also known as 999 pure gold) is currently set at Rs 13.888 per gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold and is commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 12,730 per gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. As a result, Indian consumers often encounter fluctuations in gold prices due to these influences. According to Good Returns, the following are city-wise gold rates today.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,903 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,745 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,888 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,730 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,888 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,730 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,888 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,730 per gram

Silver Prices on November 1, 2026:

As of today, the price of silver in India is approximately Rs 2,00000 per kilogram, while the rate for Silver 925 (also known as sterling silver) is Rs 2,20,000 per kilogram. Silver, although generally less expensive than gold, is a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more prevalent than gold. Similar to gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand significantly impacting price fluctuations. 

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2000 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2000 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2000 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2000 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
INDIA Bloc Rally Today: Delhi deploys 10,000 security personnel, 250 CCTV cameras; Check traffic restrictions
INDIA Bloc Rally Today: 10,000 security personnel, 250 CCTV cameras deployed
Delhi Witnesses INDIA Bloc, BJP Showdown: Ramlila Maidan rally, 1984 riots march today
Delhi Witnesses INDIA Bloc, BJP Showdown: Ramlila Maidan rally, 1984 riots march
Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran strikes; Tehran signals shift in US peace talks
Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran strikes; Tehran signals shift in US peace talks
Jaishankar at G20: 'No military solutions' to conflicts, calls for diversified supply chains
Jaishankar at G20: 'No military solutions' to conflicts
Gold, Silver prices today, November 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, Silver prices today, November 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement