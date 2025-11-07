Gold, silver prices today, November 7: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'
Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk; What would the CEO's net worth now be?
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category, stands at 312, health concerns rise
Delhi airport operations hit after air traffic control faces severe glitch, over 100 flights delayed
Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...
Amid engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda gives huge shoutout to Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend: 'I know they have made...'
UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets likely to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details inside
Meet woman, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, mother left her job to support daughter, she then became IAS officer with AIR...
US President Donald Trump likely to visit India next year, says THIS about trade talks with PM Modi
PERSONAL FINANCE
On November 7, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 12,258 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,236 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,52,600 per kilogram. Global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand influence these prices.
On November 7, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.
As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 12,258 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,236 per 1 gram.
Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.
Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,273 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 11,251 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,258 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,236 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,258 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,236 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,350 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 11,321 per gram
On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,52,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,50,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1526 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1526 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1526 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 1651 per 10 grams.