Gold, silver prices today, November 3: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On November 3, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 12,317 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,290 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,51,900 per kilogram. Global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand influence these prices.

On November 3, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.

Gold Prices on November 3, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 12,317 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,290 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi

The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,332 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 11,303 per gram

Gold prices in Mumbai

The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,317 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,290 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata

The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,317 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,290 per gram

Gold prices in Chennai

The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,382 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 11,350 per gram

Silver Prices on November 3, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is approximately Rs 1,51,900 per kilogram, and the price of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is approximately Rs 1,50,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.

Silver price in Delhi today

The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1540 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Mumbai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1540 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today

The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1540 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Chennai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 1680 per 10 grams.