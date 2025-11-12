Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know
Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged from Mumbai hospital, will continue to...
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to download merit list
Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next few days
Dharmendra health update: Veteran superstar DISCHARGED, Bobby Deol takes early morning exit from Breach Candy Hospital, ambulance reaches Juhu home
CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details
School holiday on November 12: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today; Check state-wise list here
SHOCKING twist in Delhi blast case: Car used for explosion near Red Fort area first seen in Connaught Place, and...
Govinda hospitalised: Raja Babu actor fainted at his home due to..., underwent several tests, reports awaited
Gold, silver prices today, November 12: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
PERSONAL FINANCE
On November 12, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 12,383 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,351 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,55,000 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.
On November 12, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.
As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 12,300 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,275 per 1 gram.
Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.
Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,315 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 11,290 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,300 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,275 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,300 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,275 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,338 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 11,310 per gram
On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,52,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,50,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1520 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1520 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1520 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 1660 per 10 grams.