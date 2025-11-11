FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort, PM Modi takes stalk, car identified - Top points on what has happened so far

Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort

Bihar Election Phase 2 voting on November 11: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed today; check complete list here

Bihar Election Phase 2 voting: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11? Here's all you need to know

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, November 11: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On November 11, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 12,383 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,351 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,55,000 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 06:30 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, November 11: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    On November 11, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.

    Gold Prices on November 11, 2025:

    As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 12,383 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,351 per 1 gram.

    Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

    Gold prices in Delhi
    The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,398 per gram
    The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 11,366 per gram      

    Gold prices in Mumbai 
    The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,383 per gram 
    The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,351 per gram

    Gold prices in Kolkata 
    The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,383 per gram 
    The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,351 per gram      

    Gold prices in Chennai 
    The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,525 per gram 
    The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 11,481 per gram

    Silver Prices on November 11, 2025:

    On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,55,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,50,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.    

    Silver price in Delhi today 
    The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1571 per 10 grams.       

    Silver price in Mumbai today 
    The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1571 per 10 grams.       

    Silver price in Kolkata today 
    The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1571 per 10 grams.       

    Silver price in Chennai today 
    The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 1691 per 10 grams.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Dharmendra critical health: Here's why He-Man of Bollywood QUIT politics after five years, Sunny Deol revealed REAL reason: 'Kaam mein karta tha, aur...'
    Dharmendra critical health: Here's why superstar QUIT politics after five years
    Red Fort Blast: Delhi remains on high alert; full list of states under intensified security watch
    Red Fort Blast: Delhi remains on high alert; full list of states under watch
    Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort, PM Modi takes stalk, car identified - Top points on what has happened so far
    Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort
    Bihar Election Phase 2 voting on November 11: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed today; check complete list here
    Bihar Election Phase 2 voting: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11? Here's all you need to know
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
    Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
    Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
    Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
    Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
    Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
    From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
    From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
    Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
    Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE