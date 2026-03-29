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Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’

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Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On March 29, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 14,472 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 13,266 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,39,900 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 06:40 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
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On March 29, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on March 29, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 14,472 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,266 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,487  per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,281 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,472 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,266 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,472 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,266 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,652 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,431 per gram

Silver Prices on March 29, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2399 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2399 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2399 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2399 per 10 grams

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