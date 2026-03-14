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Gold, silver prices today, March 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

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Gold, silver prices today, March 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

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Gold, silver prices today, March 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On March 14, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 16,069 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,730 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,79,800 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 07:41 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, March 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
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On March 14, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on March 14, 2026

Gold prices in India are taking a hit, with 24K gold trading at around Rs 16,069 per gram, down Rs 153 from yesterday. Similarly, 22K gold is priced at Rs 14,730 per gram, falling by Rs 140. The decline is largely due to escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US, keeping global markets on edge. 

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi

The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 16,083 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,774 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 

The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 16,068 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,729 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 

The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 16,068 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,729 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 

The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 16,225 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,899 per gram

Silver Prices on March 14, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,79,800 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,79,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 

The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 

The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2798 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 

The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 

The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2899 per 10 grams

 

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