FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge, WATCH

Gold, silver prices today, March 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

US-Israel-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi as death toll mounts

Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, govt prioritises domestic LPG, takes strict steps

Solo weddings, dinners: Behind modernity and bustling cities, why is Japan facing a loneliness crisis?

As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11

US-Iran war: Air India flights to cost more as it imposes fuel surcharge amid energy crisis

Will West Asia conflict delay 2026 World Cup? FIFA finally breaks silence

As hostilities rise and an oil crisis looms, what role can India play in the Iran war?

Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo MD takes charge as interim CEO after Pieter Elbers' resignation; know his net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge, WATCH

At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge

Gold, silver prices today, March 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, March 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, govt prioritises domestic LPG, takes strict steps

Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, March 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On March 11, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 16,239 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,886 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,90,100 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 06:37 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, March 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On March 11, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on March 11, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 16,239 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,886 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 16,254 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,901 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 16,239 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,886 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 16,239 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,886 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 16,419 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,051 per gram

Silver Prices on March 11, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,90,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2910 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2910 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2910 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2910 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge, WATCH
At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge
Gold, silver prices today, March 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, March 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
US-Israel-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi as death toll mounts
US-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi
Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, govt prioritises domestic LPG, takes strict steps
Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru
Solo weddings, dinners: Behind modernity and bustling cities, why is Japan facing a loneliness crisis?
Solo weddings, dinners: Why is Japan facing a loneliness crisis?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement