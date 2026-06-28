FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran slams Italy over 'technical and logistical' support to US during war; Rome denies allegations

Iran slams Italy over 'technical and logistical' support to US during war

Will Mohamed Salah miss Egypt's Round of 32 clash? Manager finally breaks silence on injury scare

Will Mohamed Salah miss Egypt's Round of 32 clash? Manager breaks silence

Bengaluru: Youth Congress holds rally demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak

Bengaluru: Youth Cong holds rally demanding Pradhan's resignation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsPersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, June 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

The prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global market trends, local demand and fluctuating currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 06:37 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, June 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of June 28, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on June 28, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have experienced a slight increase due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also known as 999 pure gold) is currently set at Rs 14,395 per gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold and is commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,195 per gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. As a result, Indian consumers often encounter fluctuations in gold prices due to these influences. According to Good Returns, the following are city-wise gold rates today.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,410 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,210 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,395 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,195 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,395 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,195 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,586 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,370 per gram

Silver Prices on June 28, 2026:

As of today, the price of silver in India is approximately Rs 2,40,100 per kilogram, while the rate for Silver 925 (also known as sterling silver) is Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram. Silver, although generally less expensive than gold, is a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more prevalent than gold. Similar to gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand significantly impacting price fluctuations. 

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2401 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2401 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2401 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2401 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran slams Italy over 'technical and logistical' support to US during war; Rome denies allegations
Iran slams Italy over 'technical and logistical' support to US during war
Gold, silver prices today, June 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Will Mohamed Salah miss Egypt's Round of 32 clash? Manager finally breaks silence on injury scare
Will Mohamed Salah miss Egypt's Round of 32 clash? Manager breaks silence
US launches fresh missile strikes on Iranian military targets, escalating tensions
US launches fresh missile strikes on Iranian military targets
Harry Kane smashes England's all-time World Cup scoring record with latest goal
Harry Kane smashes England's all-time World Cup scoring record with latest goal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement