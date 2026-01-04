FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President after Nicolas Maduro's capture

US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'

Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says, 'We strongly urge to...'

US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'

US Strikes Venezuela: Captured President Nicolas Maduro arrives in New York City, to be detained in Brooklyn’s federal jail

Uttar Pradesh govt extends winter break, schools up to class 8 to remain closed till THIS date, to reopen on...

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline

Gold, silver prices today, January 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

India issues advisory for its citizens after US strike on Venezuela: 'Avoid all...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, January 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On January 4, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,621 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 12,486 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,42,100 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 06:44 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, January 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On January 4, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on January 4, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,621 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 12,486 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,636 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,501 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,621 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,486 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,621 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,486 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,725 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,581 per gram

Silver Prices on January 4, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,42,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,42,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2421 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2421 per 10 grams.   

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2421 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2601 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President after Nicolas Maduro's capture
US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President
US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR
Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says, 'We strongly urge to...'
Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says...
US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement