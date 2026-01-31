Gold, silver prices today, January 31, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran
On January 31, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 16,919 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 15,509 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 3,94,900 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.
On January 31, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices
As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 16,919 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 15,590 per 1 gram.
Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.
Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 16,934 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,524 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 16,919 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,509 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 16,919 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,509 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 17,290 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,849 per gram
On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 3,35,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 3,34,9,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 3949 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 3949 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 3949 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 4049 per 10 grams