Gold, Silver Prices Today, February 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped to Rs 153,650 per 10 grams, up from the previous close at Rs 153939 per 10 grams. Silver prices slump to Rs 2,79900 per kg, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,80,000, tracking gains in international bullion prices.

Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped to Rs 153,650 per 10 grams, up from the previous close at Rs 153939 per 10 grams. Silver prices slump to Rs 2,79900 per kg, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,80,000, tracking gains in international bullion prices.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15,394 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,111 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 11,546 per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold). The price of silver in India today is R 279.90 per gram and Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram, according to Goodreturns.

Silver surged over 200% in 12 months, outperforming gold's 80% rise. The gold-silver ratio dropped from 127 to 50, indicating silver's catch-up trade has largely played out. MOFSL remains positive on both metals but recommends tilting allocation towards gold in the near term.



Gold Prices on February 4, 2026

Gold prices in Delhi

The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,409 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14126 per gram

Gold prices in Mumbai

The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,394 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14111 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata

The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,394 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14111 per gram

Gold prices in Chennai

The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,568 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,271 per gram

Silver Prices on February 4, 2026



Silver price in Delhi today

The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Mumbai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today

The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Chennai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2999 per 10 grams