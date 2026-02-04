Gold, Silver Prices Today, February 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14
UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to take his defamtion case to...
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked
Stock market remains cautious as Sensex down 108 points, Nifty dips below 25727
Cold wave tightens grip over Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'very poor' at 312, IMD issues yellow alert
Did Mathura headmaster force Hindu boy offer namaz? What happened next?
Amid brutal trolling, Arjun Kapoor admits 'life has been cruel' to him, expresses his pain to late mom Mona Shorie Kapoor: 'I'll see you again soon'
India-US trade deal: New Delhi to maintain agricultural import protections, says US chief; know how
J-K's Udhampur Operation Kiya: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists
PERSONAL FINANCE
Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped to Rs 153,650 per 10 grams, up from the previous close at Rs 153939 per 10 grams. Silver prices slump to Rs 2,79900 per kg, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,80,000, tracking gains in international bullion prices.
The price of gold in India today is Rs 15,394 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,111 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 11,546 per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold). The price of silver in India today is R 279.90 per gram and Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram, according to Goodreturns.
Silver surged over 200% in 12 months, outperforming gold's 80% rise. The gold-silver ratio dropped from 127 to 50, indicating silver's catch-up trade has largely played out. MOFSL remains positive on both metals but recommends tilting allocation towards gold in the near term.
Gold Prices on February 4, 2026
Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,409 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14126 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,394 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14111 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,394 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14111 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,568 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,271 per gram
Silver Prices on February 4, 2026
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2999 per 10 grams