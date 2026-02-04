FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, Silver Prices Today, February 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped to Rs 153,650 per 10 grams, up from the previous close at Rs 153939 per 10 grams. Silver prices slump to Rs 2,79900 per kg, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,80,000, tracking gains in international bullion prices. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 07:44 AM IST

Gold, Silver Prices Today, February 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped to Rs 153,650 per 10 grams, up from the previous close at Rs 153939 per 10 grams. Silver prices slump to Rs 2,79900 per kg, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,80,000, tracking gains in international bullion prices. 

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15,394 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,111 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 11,546 per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold). The price of silver in India today is R 279.90 per gram and Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram, according to Goodreturns.

Silver surged over 200% in 12 months, outperforming gold's 80% rise. The gold-silver ratio dropped from 127 to 50, indicating silver's catch-up trade has largely played out. MOFSL remains positive on both metals but recommends tilting allocation towards gold in the near term.
 

Gold Prices on February 4, 2026

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,409 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14126 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,394 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14111 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,394 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14111 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,568 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,271 per gram

Silver Prices on February 4, 2026

Silver price in Delhi today 

The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2999 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
