Gold, silver prices today, February 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Donald Trump’s Supreme Court tariff defeat

Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular issued against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Big relief for Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning

PAK vs NZ Super 8 clash: Head-to-head records, squads, pitch report and more

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India: Set to train 2 million teachers, equip 200000 schools with AI skills by 2030; details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big relief for Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case

Raj Kundra granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony on this date

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, February 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On February 21, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 15,738 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,426 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,69,900 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 06:48 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, February 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On February 21, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on February 21, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,738 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,426 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,753 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,441 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,738 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,426 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,730 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,419 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,819 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,501 per gram

Silver Prices on February 21, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,69,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,69,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2699 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2699 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2699 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2699 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Donald Trump’s Supreme Court tariff defeat
Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Trump’s Supreme Court defeat
Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular issued against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member
Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular
Big relief for Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case
Raj Kundra granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony on this date
Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'
Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement