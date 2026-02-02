India slashes Bangladesh aid by 50%, Chabahar port funding halted in Union Budget 2026, here's all you need to know
India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi slams Islamabad over ‘false’ Balochistan violence allegations, urges focus on internal issues
Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's film shows great jump on Sunday, beats Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Vicky Kaushal's Uri, earns...
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, visiblity dropped to zero, airport warns of flight delays; Check full forecast here
US-Iran tensions: Donald Trump hopeful about deal after Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of regional war
Haryana: Palwal's international stadium gets boost as gram panchayat approves land transfer, 124 acres allocated to sports department
Gold, silver prices today, February 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues BIG statement after Pakistan boycott India match, says 'PCB will consider...'
'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections
Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Trinamool supremo moves Supreme Court against SIR in West Bengal
PERSONAL FINANCE
On February 2, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 16,058 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,720 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 3,50,000 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.
On February 2, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices
As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 16,058 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,720 per 1 gram.
Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.
Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 16,073 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,735 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 16,058 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,720 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 16,058 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,720 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 16,255 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,900 per gram
On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 3,50,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 3,49,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 3500 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 3500 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 3500 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 3,200 per 10 grams