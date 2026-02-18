FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet in Bangladesh

Imran Khan's sisters accuse Asim Munir regime of plotting to kill former PM, cite 'threats' from Mohsin Naqvi

Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners: 'I am seeing...'

US, Iran report good progress in Geneva nuclear talks; Tehran to present detailed proposals in two weeks

Uttar Pradesh: New industrial hub to be developed in Kanpur's Ghatampur with over Rs 14 crore investment

Gold, silver prices today, February 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far

Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Know the truth

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'

Sidharth Malhotra pens emotional tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra dies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims

Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, February 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On February 15, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 15,419 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,134 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 06:39 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, February 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On February 18, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on February 18, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,961 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,134 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,434 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,149 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,419 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,134 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,419 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,134 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,621 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,319 per gram

Silver Prices on February 18, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,89,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2599 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2599 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2599 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2599 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet in Bangladesh
Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet
Imran Khan's sisters accuse Asim Munir regime of plotting to kill former PM, cite 'threats' from Mohsin Naqvi
Imran Khan's sisters accuse Asim Munir regime of plotting to kill former PM
Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners: 'I am seeing...'
Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners
US, Iran report good progress in Geneva nuclear talks; Tehran to present detailed proposals in two weeks
US, Iran report good progress in Geneva nuclear talks
Uttar Pradesh: New industrial hub to be developed in Kanpur's Ghatampur with over Rs 14 crore investment
Uttar Pradesh: New industrial hub to be developed in Kanpur's Ghatampur
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
Aamir, Randeep: 6 Bollywood actors who transform like chameleons on screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement