FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

EAM Jaishankar’s first reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases: ‘Wedded to strategic autonomy’

Bangladesh elections: BNP leader Tarique Rahman as PM, cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Feb 17

Missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know so far

Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp messages of Lord Shiva’s blessings for your family and friends

US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva on Feb 17

Gold, silver prices today, February 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bangladesh invites PM Modi for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony; Will he attend?

O Romeo box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri starrer sees significant jump on Valentine's Day, earns over Rs 10 crore

T20 World Cup 2026: Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium ahead of IND vs PAK match, watch

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks sil

Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 'Humare director is a...'

Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, February 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On February 15, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 15,961 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,631 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,89,900 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 06:39 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, February 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On February 15, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on February 15, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,961 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,631 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,976 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,646 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,961 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,631 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,961 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,631 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 16,136 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,721 per gram

Silver Prices on February 15, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,89,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,89,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2899 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2899 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2899 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2899 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
EAM Jaishankar’s first reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases: ‘Wedded to strategic autonomy’
EAM Jaishankar’s reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases
Bangladesh elections: BNP leader Tarique Rahman as PM, cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Feb 17
Bangladesh elections: BNP leader Tarique Rahman as PM to be sworn in on Feb 17
Missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know so far
Missing India student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know
Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp messages of Lord Shiva’s blessings for your family and friends
Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp messages to share loved ones
US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva on Feb 17
US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement