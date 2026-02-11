FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your romantic partner

Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know all about his disturbing exchanges with sex offender

Airplane carrying 55 passengers, crew crash soon after takeoff in Somalia, know what happened, WATCH

'Pakistan no longer dependent on ICC': Former PCB chief makes shocking claims after PCB's boycott drama failed

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to skip proceedings amid no-confidence motion, citing moral grounds

Vada Pav girl's wedding photo with mystery man fuels online debate days after her cheating allegations on husband

'When it comes to money...': Harbhajan Singh takes a sly dig at Pakistan over boycott drama

Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokila Ben sings at wedding; Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant rejoice; Check viral video

‘Parents should prefer govt schools': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates ICT lab, blackboards, other facilities to upgrade schools

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your romantic partner

Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share

Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know all about his disturbing exchanges with sex offender

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi

Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s leading bowler

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s bowler

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On February 11, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 15,660 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,355 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 06:34 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On February 11, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, particularly during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment purposes. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on February 11, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,235 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,965 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,675 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,370 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,660 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,355 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,660 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,355 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,731 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,410 per gram

Silver Prices on February 11, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,84,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2850 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2850 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2850 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2850 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your romantic partner
Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share
Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know all about his disturbing exchanges with sex offender
Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know
Airplane carrying 55 passengers, crew crash soon after takeoff in Somalia, know what happened, WATCH
Airplane carrying 55 passengers, crew crash soon after takeoff in Somalia, know
'Pakistan no longer dependent on ICC': Former PCB chief makes shocking claims after PCB's boycott drama failed
Former PCB chief makes shocking claims after PCB's boycott drama failed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi
Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s leading bowler
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s bowler
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement