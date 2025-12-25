FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, silver prices today, December 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Doctor seen punching patient in viral video indefinitely suspended by IGMC Shimla

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh blockbuster maintains momentum to cross Rs 600 crore mark

DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma VHT centuries; RCB joins troll fest

Did Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant cross the line? South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma breaks silence on 'bauna' controversy

India condemns demolition of Lord Vishnu statue at Thailand-Cambodia border: 'Such disrespectful acts...'

Watch: Jaipur crowd's 'Rohit bhai ko bowling do' chant during Vijay Hazare Trophy match sends internet into frenzy

Bangladesh unrest: 1 killed in crude bomb explosion in Dhaka

Merry Christmas 2025: 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greeting, images, quotes for share with your loved ones

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh ex-minister Mohammad Ali Arafat alleges radical Islamist groups behind attacks on media, cultural institutions after Osman Hadi’s death, says, ‘Chanting Allahu Akbar…’

Bangladesh ex-minister Mohammad Ali Arafat alleges radical Islamist groups behin

Gold, silver prices today, December 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, December 25: Check city-wise rates in here

Doctor seen punching patient in viral video indefinitely suspended by IGMC Shimla

Doctor seen punching patient in viral video suspended by IGMC Shimla

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, December 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On December 25, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,894 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 12,736 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,33,100 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 06:28 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, December 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On December 25, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on December 25, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,894 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 12,736 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,909 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,751 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,894 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,736 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,894 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,736 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,965 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,801 per gram

Silver Prices on December 25, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,33,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,32,900 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2331 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2331 per 10 grams.   

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2331 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2441 per 10 grams.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh ex-minister Mohammad Ali Arafat alleges radical Islamist groups behind attacks on media, cultural institutions after Osman Hadi’s death, says, ‘Chanting Allahu Akbar…’
Bangladesh ex-minister Mohammad Ali Arafat alleges radical Islamist groups behin
Gold, silver prices today, December 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, December 25: Check city-wise rates in here
Doctor seen punching patient in viral video indefinitely suspended by IGMC Shimla
Doctor seen punching patient in viral video suspended by IGMC Shimla
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh blockbuster maintains momentum to cross Rs 600 crore mark
Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 600 crore mark
DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?
DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement