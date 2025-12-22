FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Gold, silver prices today, December 22: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On December 22, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,485 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 12,361 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,11,000 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 06:49 AM IST

On December 22, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices

Gold Prices on December 22, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,452 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 12,331 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,432 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,314 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,417 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,299 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,417 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,299 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,527 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,399 per gram

Silver Prices on December 22, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,13,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,13,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2139 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2139 per 10 grams.   

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2139 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2259 per 10 grams.

