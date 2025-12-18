FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Delhi-NCR residents: Namo Bharat Train to connect THESE two major cities through IFFCO Chowk; Check details here

Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi Pollution Crisis: Environmental Minister makes BIG announcement, directs strict enforcement of…, says, ‘collective…’

Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet organised by Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'If somebody would have...'

Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action

Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success, fans' love for Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar film

DNA TV Show: Kashmir’s air quality deteriorates as AQI crosses 300

Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...

Babar Azam booed by Australian crowd in Big Bash League after another flop show, gets brutally trolled by netizens

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates here

Delhi Pollution Crisis: Environmental Minister makes BIG announcement, directs strict enforcement of…, says, ‘collective…’

Delhi Pollution Crisis: Environmental Minister makes BIG announcement, directs..

Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet organised by Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'If somebody would have...'

Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon

From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026

4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On December 18, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,452 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 12,331 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,08,100 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 06:35 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On December 18, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.

Gold Prices on December 18, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,452 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 12,331 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,467 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,346 per gram          

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,452 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,331 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,452 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,331 per gram          

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,529 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,401 per gram

Silver Prices on December 18, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,08,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,00,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.        

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2081 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2081 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2081 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2221 per 10 grams.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates here
Delhi Pollution Crisis: Environmental Minister makes BIG announcement, directs strict enforcement of…, says, ‘collective…’
Delhi Pollution Crisis: Environmental Minister makes BIG announcement, directs..
Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet organised by Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'If somebody would have...'
Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet
Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action
Avatar 3 review: James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, despite being...
Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success, fans' love for Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar film
Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon
From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026
4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026
From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement