FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS 4-lane highway, built with cost of Rs 188 crore, to cut short travel time between Moradabad and Bareilly, check details here

Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

PM Modi becomes FIRST global leader to be conferred with Ethiopia’s top honour, receives highest civilian award in Addis Ababa

8th Pay Commission arrears to start from January 1, 2026? Here's what the govt said

Ahan Shetty reveals dad Suniel Shetty's advice for Border 2 co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh

Abhishek Bachchan lauds nephew Agastya Nanda's dedication to portray Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis: 'Am sure you have given...'

DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill

IPL 2026 auction: Why Devon Conway and other capped stars went unsold, while Rs 30 lakh base-price players hit multi-crore jackpots

Watch: Ananya Panday teaches Amitabh Bachchan Gen Z slangs, Kartik Aaryan shows him how to make Korean heart sign on KBC 17

Lion cub named 'Lionel,' football with elephant calf: What all happened during Messi's visit to Anant Ambani's Vantara?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US President Donald Trump’s MAJOR crackdown on immigration: Expands travel ban on THESE five countries, imposes restrictions on…

US President Donald Trump’s MAJOR crackdown on immigration: Expands travel ban..

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS 4-lane highway, built with cost of Rs 188 crore, to cut short travel time between Moradabad and Bareilly, check details here

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS 4-lane highway, to cut short travel

Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...

Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On December 17, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,385 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 12,269 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,99,000 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 06:45 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On December 17, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.

Gold Prices on December 17, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,385 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 12,296 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,400 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,284 per gram          

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,385 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,269 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,395 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,269 per gram          

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,472 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,349 per gram

Silver Prices on December 17, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,99,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,89,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.        

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1990 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1990 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1990 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2109 per 10 grams.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Donald Trump’s MAJOR crackdown on immigration: Expands travel ban on THESE five countries, imposes restrictions on…
US President Donald Trump’s MAJOR crackdown on immigration: Expands travel ban..
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS 4-lane highway, built with cost of Rs 188 crore, to cut short travel time between Moradabad and Bareilly, check details here
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS 4-lane highway, to cut short travel
Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates here
PM Modi becomes FIRST global leader to be conferred with Ethiopia’s top honour, receives highest civilian award in Addis Ababa
PM Modi becomes FIRST global leader to be conferred with Ethiopia’s top honour
8th Pay Commission arrears to start from January 1, 2026? Here's what the govt said
8th Pay Commission arrears to start from January 1? What govt said
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement