Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film scripts history, records best-ever second Sunday, reaches Rs 350 crore

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shooting, says, 'terrible attack..., purely...'

Jharkhand: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Saranda forest

US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, 'Terrorist attack targeting Jewish...'

'Must say...': Sachin Tendulkar's message after meeting Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium sets social media ablaze

Australia Bondi Beach shooting: Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? Fruit-seller, now 'real-life hero' who wrestled, unarmed Sydney gunmen, watch

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, bowlers shine as India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in Dharamshala; take 2–1 series lead

Bondi Beach shooting: Australian police give BIG update, say they found explosives in...

Football royalty meets India's icon: Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey to Sunil Chhetri at Wankhede - Watch

October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured, face covered with blood in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, 'This was bloodbath...'

Gold, silver prices today, December 15: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On December 15, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,390 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 12,274 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,97,100 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 06:38 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, December 15: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
On December 15, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.

Gold Prices on December 15, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,390 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 12,274 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,406 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,289 per gram          

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,390 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,274 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,390 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,274 per gram          

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,494 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,369 per gram

Silver Prices on December 15, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,97,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,97,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.        

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1979 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1979 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1979 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2099 per 10 grams.

