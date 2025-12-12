Gold, silver prices today, December 12: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

NO relief to Saurav, Gaurav Luthra: Goa Nightclub 'Birch by Romeo' owners' anticipatory plea rejected by Delhi court due to...
PM Modi set to visit Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman next week; check details
Will India's U19 team shake hands with Pakistan players? Here's what we know ahead of Asia Cup clash
Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant says, 'will bring Luthra brothers back', orders closure of restaurants violating norms
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Quinton de Kock, Ottneil Baartman shine as South Africa beat India by 51 runs to level series 1-1
Delhi bans coal tandoor, open burning due to rising AQI, imposes whopping ban of Rs..., what will happen to tandoori food?
Piyush Goyal's BIG statement on India-US trade deal amid tariff tensions: 'We should never...'
Days after meeting with Russian President Putin, PM Modi speaks with Donald Trump, leaders discuss on...
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Gautam Gambhir invites Yuvraj Singh for Team India's pre-match ritual; legendary batter adds special touch
MasterChef India season 9: Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur return; check release date
PERSONAL FINANCE
On December 12, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,076 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,986 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,01,100 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.
On December 12, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.
As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,076 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,986 per 1 gram.
Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.
Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,091 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,001 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,076 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,986 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,076 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,986 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,147 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,051 per gram
On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,01,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,00,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2011 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2011 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2011 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2091 per 10 grams.