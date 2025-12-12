FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Gold, silver prices today, December 12: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On December 12, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 13,076 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,986 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,01,100 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 06:39 AM IST

On December 12, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.

Gold Prices on December 12, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 13,076 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,986 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,091 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,001 per gram          

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,076 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,986 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,076 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,986 per gram          

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,147 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,051 per gram

Silver Prices on December 12, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,01,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,00,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.        

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2011 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2011 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2011 per 10 grams.           

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2091 per 10 grams.

