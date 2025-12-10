FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani arrives in New Delhi for second India visit of 2025

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan holds protest outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail again due to…, says, ‘isolated and….’

Gold, silver prices today, December 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

PM Modi hails Microsoft's massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: 'Youth of India will...'

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo

Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for 'unlaw' usage of Benazir Bhutto's images, says film is 'disgraceful attempt to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’

BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister…

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today

Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani arrives in New Delhi for second India visit of 2025

Italy's Deputy PM Tajani arrives in New Delhi for 2nd India visit of 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, December 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On December 10, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 12,965 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,884 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,90,900 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 06:37 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, December 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On December 10, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver remain a significant part of Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals and weddings, as well as for investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices.

Gold Prices on December 10, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 12,965 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,884 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,980 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 11,889 per gram         

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,965 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,884 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,965 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,884 per gram         

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,112 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,019 per gram

Silver Prices on December 10, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,90,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,90,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.       

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1909 per 10 grams.          

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1909 per 10 grams.          

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1909 per 10 grams.          

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 1999 per 10 grams.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’
BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister…
School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today
Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani arrives in New Delhi for second India visit of 2025
Italy's Deputy PM Tajani arrives in New Delhi for 2nd India visit of 2025
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan holds protest outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail again due to…, says, ‘isolated and….’
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan holds protest outside Adiala Jail
Gold, silver prices today, December 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, December 10: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement