FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol film shows 134% jump, Emraan Hashmi-starrer races for 100 crore

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 BO Day 2: Sunny Deol film shows 134% jump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on headlining Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, admits it's 'unlike anything' she has done before: 'Whatever we do, it's with style'

Samantha on headlining Celebrity MasterChef Tamil: 'Whatever we do...'

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman likely to visit India next week, here's how it's important for Delhi-Dhaka ties

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman likely to visit India next week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Latest NewsPersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, August 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

The prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver today.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, August 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of August 16, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on August 16, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have experienced a slight increase due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also known as 999 pure gold) is currently set at Rs 15,487 per gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold and is commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,196 per gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. As a result, Indian consumers often encounter fluctuations in gold prices due to these influences. According to Good Returns, the following are city-wise gold rates today.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,502 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,211 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,487 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,196 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,487 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,196 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,492 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,201 per gram

Silver Prices on August 16, 2026:

As of today, the price of silver in India is approximately Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram, while the rate for Silver 925 (also known as sterling silver) is Rs 2,54,000 per kilogram. Silver, although generally less expensive than gold, is a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more prevalent than gold. Similar to gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand significantly impacting price fluctuations. 

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2549 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2549 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2549 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2599 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Qatar denies detaining 3 Iranian pilots, says 1 died after airspace breach in March
Qatar denies detaining 3 Iranian pilots, says 1 died after airspace breach
Gold, silver prices today, August 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol film shows 134% jump, Emraan Hashmi-starrer races for 100 crore
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 BO Day 2: Sunny Deol film shows 134% jump
BCI chairman apologises after CJI Kant's rap in NALSAR row: ‘Students are always free to express their views’
BCI chairman apologises after CJI Kant's rap in NALSAR row
From saffron to yellow silk: Ram Temple priests get new dress code
From saffron to yellow silk: Ram Temple priests get new dress code
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement