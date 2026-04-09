FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway

LDF vs UDF in Kerala, BJP vs Congress in Assam, NDA vs Congress-DMK in Puducherry: Opinion polls predict close contests

Raghav Chadha to form his own political party? AAP MP sparks speculation: 'Interesting thoughts'

US-Israel-Iran War: Israeli forces open fire on refugee camp, 15-year-old Palestinian child injured

US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan is not credible as mediator? Israeli envoy claims US used Pak for ‘own reason’

Gold, silver prices today, April 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

US-Iran Negotiations: JD Vance to lead high-level talks in Pakistan, White House confirms

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives big warning following two-week ceasefire between US-Iran: ‘Finger on trigger’

Kerala, Assam, Puducherry set to vote today to elect new legislative assemblies | Top points

Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You cannot judge anything from teaser'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway

Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, probe underway

Kerala, Assam, Puducherry set to vote today to elect new legislative assemblies | Top points

Stage set for assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry today

Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You cannot judge anything from teaser'

Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 key candidates to watch out; Why they matter?

Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 candidates to watch out; Why they matter

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, April 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On April 9, 2026, gold prices in India range from Rs 15,383 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,101 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 2,60,100 per kilogram. Check city-wise rates here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 08:05 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, April 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of April 9, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on April 9, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 14,983  per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,734 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,398  per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,116 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,383 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,101  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,383 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,101 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,492 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,201 per gram

Silver Prices on April 9, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,60,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,40,600 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2651 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway
Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, probe underway
LDF vs UDF in Kerala, BJP vs Congress in Assam, NDA vs Congress-DMK in Puducherry: Opinion polls predict close contests
Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: What Opinion polls predict
Raghav Chadha to form his own political party? AAP MP sparks speculation: 'Interesting thoughts'
Raghav Chadha to form his own political party? AAP MP sparks speculation
US-Israel-Iran War: Israeli forces open fire on refugee camp, 15-year-old Palestinian child injured
US-Israel-Iran War: Israeli forces open fire on refugee camp, Palestinian child
US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan is not credible as mediator? Israeli envoy claims US used Pak for ‘own reason’
US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan is not credible as mediator? Israeli envoy claims…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 key candidates to watch out; Why they matter?
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 candidates to watch out; Why they matter
Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance
Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour
In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6
In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement