FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident, flights diverted

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Modi condoles

Donald Trump warns Iran on blockade, says US took ‘nuclear dust’, vows no nuclear weapon

Gold, silver prices today, April 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IIZ teaser: Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever debuts as lead in zombie-comedy, teams up with Rose Sardana, netizens say 'Go Goa Gone ki yaad aa gayi'

TCS on Nashik Sexual Harassment FIRs: CEO Krithivasan says no complaints via internal POSH panel

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Kagiso Rabada power Gujarat Titans to 5-wicket win; KKR remain winless

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar ends Dhurandhar 2's domination, Akki scores second biggest opening of career, earns Rs 23.90 crore

Women's Reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha: BJP-NDA unleash nationwide protests against Opposition

Iran to US: Lift blockade or face 'reciprocal measures' as Strait of Hormuz reopens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident, flights diverted

Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Modi condoles

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Mod

Donald Trump warns Iran on blockade, says US took ‘nuclear dust’, vows no nuclear weapon

Donald Trump warns Iran on blockade, says US took ‘nuclear dust’, vows no nuclea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer

Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, works as...

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, silver prices today, April 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

As of April 18, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 07:05 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, April 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of April 18, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on April 18, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,419 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,134 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,434 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,149 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,419 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,134  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,419 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,134 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,501 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,209 per gram

Silver Prices on April 18, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,64,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,64,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2649 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident, flights diverted
Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Modi condoles
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Mod
Donald Trump warns Iran on blockade, says US took ‘nuclear dust’, vows no nuclear weapon
Donald Trump warns Iran on blockade, says US took ‘nuclear dust’, vows no nuclea
Gold, silver prices today, April 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumba
IIZ teaser: Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever debuts as lead in zombie-comedy, teams up with Rose Sardana, netizens say 'Go Goa Gone ki yaad aa gayi'
IIZ teaser: Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever debuts as lead in zombie-comedy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer
Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, works as...
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202
Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'
Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement