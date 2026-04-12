Gold, silver prices today, April 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

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PERSONAL FINANCE
As of April 12, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:
As of April 12, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:
As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,236 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,966 per 1 gram.
Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.
Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,251 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,981 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,236 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,966 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,236 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,966 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,410 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,126 per gram
On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,60,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2601 per 10 grams