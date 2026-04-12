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Gold, silver prices today, April 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

As of April 12, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 06:53 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, April 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
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As of April 12, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on April 12, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,236 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,966 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,251  per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,981 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,236 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,966  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,236 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,966 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,410 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,126 per gram

Silver Prices on April 12, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,60,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2601 per 10 grams

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