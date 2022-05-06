Gold, Silver Price May 6: Check latest rates in your city

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

(Image Source: Reuters)

Gold, Silver Price May 6: The gold rates in India rose by Rs 1,000 per kg for 22-carat and 24-carat gold, after days of falling prices. The gold price in India has fallen below Rs 52,000-mark in most cities. The rate for 22-carat gold in India is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram. For 24-carat gold, the rates are Rs 51,710.

In Delhi, the gold rate is Rs 47,410, whereas in Chennai, the gold rate is Rs 48,520 for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rate in Chennai is Rs 52,930. On Thursday, the prices of gold and silver increased in the Indian bullion market. In Delhi, the price of gold rose by Rs 559 on Monday, whereas, silver prices rose by Rs 1,179 on Thursday.

Read | Gold Price Today, April 4, 2021: Prices remain stable, check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow gold rates

Gems and jewellery exports up 55% in FY22

It is worth noting that gems and jewellery exports have increased in 2021-22 by about 55% to USD 39.15 billion as compared to the previous financial year. Industry body Gems and Jewelery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said that the gross export of gems and jewellery stood at USD 25.40 billion in 2020-21.

Gold imports up 33.34% in FY22

It is noteworthy that the import of gold in the country increased by 33.34% to USD 46.14 billion in the last financial year 2021-22. According to official data, India's gold import in the financial year 2020-21 stood at USD 34.62 billion.

Check latest gold rates in your city on May 6, 2022

Chennai - 22 Carat gold is Rs 48,520 per 10 grams and Rs 52,930 per 10 grams for 24 Carat Gold

Mumbai - 22 Carat gold is Rs 47,410 per 10 grams and Rs 51,710 per 10 grams for 24 Carat Gold

Delhi - 22 Carat gold is Rs 47,410 per 10 grams and Rs 51,710 per 10 grams for 24 Carat Gold

Kolkata - 22 Carat gold is Rs 47,410 per 10 grams and Rs 51,710 per 10 grams for 24 Carat Gold

Bengaluru - 22 Carat gold is Rs 47,410 per 10 grams and Rs 51,710 per 10 grams for 24 Carat Gold

Hyderabad - 22 Carat gold is Rs 47,410 per 10 grams and Rs 51,710 per 10 grams for 24 Carat Gold