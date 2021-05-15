Gold Rate Today May 15, 2021: Gold prices up Rs 1,300 per 100 gram - check city wise rate

Gold prices saw an increase of Rs 1,300 per 100 gram on Saturday, a day after Akshaya Tritiya as per the Good Returns website. The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 130 to Rs 44,850 from Rs 44, 720.

Gold was trading lower in the Indian market on Akshaya Tritiya (May 14), following the trend in the international market. Gold edged lower on Friday as US Treasury yields rose to an eight-week high and the dollar firmed after a bigger-than-expected rise.

Gold prices are trading near a three-month high in international markets, while domestically gold prices are hovering near the Rs 48,000-level per 10 gram. In metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the precious metal remained below Rs 45,000 per 10 grams.

It is noteworthy that prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Gold prices also vary in jewellery shops.

Gold price citywide

In Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm was Rs 44,850.

In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm was Rs 46,050.

In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm was Rs 44,920.

In Kolkata, the price of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 45,950 per 10 gm.

In Bengaluru, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm was Rs 44,650.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the precious metal was being sold at Rs 44,650.