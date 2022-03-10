Gold prices in India fall steeply by Rs 1600/10 grams on March 10 – Check new rates here

The gold prices in India have fallen sharply on March 10, bringing the price of the metal down by Rs. 1600/10 grams for 22-carat gold and Rs. 1750/10 grams for 24-carat gold today, making it a slightly better time to invest in the gold market.

As per domestic markets, the 22-carat gold rates are quoted at Rs. 48,200/10 grams, and the 24-carat gold rates are quoted at Rs. 52,580/10 grams. This has come in the midst of the current war erupting between Russia and Ukraine, which has influenced economical markets everywhere.

The crude oil prices and gold prices across the world have been fluctuating for the past few weeks due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, making it a dicey time to make any major investments for regular traders. This has happened as many international bodies decided to impose sanctions on Russia for waging war on Ukraine.

The economical tensions across the world led to the rapid increase of gold prices across international markets for around two weeks. Though prices have been rising globally, the Indian gold prices have been on a downward spiral since the Ukraine crisis began.

The fall in gold prices means that the demand for local commodities and jewelry is going to increase in India, leading to a further drop in prices. In the past two years, since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, gold has been a safe haven for investors.

The gold rates in Delhi are Rs 48,200 for 22-carat gold and Rs 52,580 for 24 carat gold per 10 grams. The prices remain the same for Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad for March 10. It is expected that the gold prices across the country can fall further in the coming days.