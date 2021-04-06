Gold prices goes up again after remaining low in March - check city wise rate list

Gold price once again so a rise with per 100 gram going up by Rs 2,900 today. Gold price yesterday dipped Rs 68 and closed at Rs 45,350 at MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange). While 10 grams of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 44,200, the 24-carat gold price per 10 grams is Rs 45,200.

According to commodity experts, the gold price is facing huge resistance at around Rs 45,500 and once it breaks this level, there will be a sharp rise in the precious yellow metal in the next two months. The biggest part of March saw gold prices dip but it has again started going up in April.

In the domestic market, the demand for gold is expected to rise as the next two months will be marriage season in India. In the international market, the experts say that gold has strong support USD1,700 and in the next two months, it may go up to USD 1,800 per ounce.

The Gold Prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may also differ.

Gold Price (22-carat) today in metros

22-carat gold price today in Delhi is Rs 44,410.

People, who are looking to buy Gold in Mumbai, will need to pay Rs 44,200.

The gold price in Chennai is Rs 42,580.

In Bengaluru, gold buyers today need to pay Rs 42,260.

The gold price in Kolkata is Rs 44,620.

In Hyderabad gold price is Rs 42,260.

In Lucknow, the gold price is Rs 44,410.

Gold Price (24-carat) today in metros

The 24-carat gold price today in Delhi is Rs 48,450.

People, who are looking to buy Gold in Mumbai, will need to pay Rs 45,200.

The gold price in Chennai today is Rs 46,460.

In Bengaluru, gold buyers today need to pay Rs 46,100.

The gold price in Kolkata today is Rs 47,310.

In Hyderabad, the gold price is Rs 46,100.

In Lucknow, the gold price is Rs 48,450.