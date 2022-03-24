Search icon
Gold prices fall by Rs 4000 per 100 gram - Check citywise rate today

22-carat gold was trading at Rs 4,73, 500 per 100 grams, while 100-gram 24-carat gold was priced at 5,16,700.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

In a piece of important news for Indian gold buyers, bullion prices fell across all major cities in Indian markets on Thursday, March 24. Gold rates fell by Rs 4,000 per 100 grams, as per Good Returns website. 

Now, 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 4,73, 500 per 100 grams, while 100-gram 24-carat gold was priced at 5,16,700. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price is Rs 47,350.

Factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges affect the price of gold.

Check city-wise gold rates:

