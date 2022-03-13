Gold price discount touches highest in 6 years amid Russia-Ukraine war - Check new rates

The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has impacted the Indian bullion market in many ways. Buyers planning to buy gold today must note that gold dealers in India offered the highest discount price in many years. The discounts were offered due to sharp hike in prices. Discount offered by gold dealers in India rose to highest in many years as a sharp jump in prices.

During the ongoing Ukraine war, domestic gold prices had touched a major high of Rs 55,500 this week. This is just a little less than the all-time high of Rs 56,191 in August 2020. Due to this price hike, dealers had to announce discounts as high as $77 an ounce over the official domestic prices. This marks the highest discount offered by gold dealers in six years.

Also, the price of gold and silver across various states today has been released.

In Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, the price of gold and silver has shown consistent fluctuation. However, the bullion market of the capital Shimla shows stability in the price of gold and silver today.

The price of 22-carat gold in Shimla is Rs 49,490 per 10 grams and the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 51,960 per 10 grams. Notably, silver has become cheaper in Himachal as the price today stands at Rs 741 per 10 grams.

There has been a marginal increase in the price of gold in Haryana’s bullion market today. The prices of silver has also registered a huge jump.

The gold rate in Haryana has increased by Rs 100 and the price of silver has seen a jump of Rs 700 rupees.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, today the price of 24-carat gold of 999 purity is Rs 52,700 per 10 grams.

Yesterday, 24-carat gold price closed at Rs 52,500 per 10 grams.

Notably, the price of silver in Haryana stands at Rs 66,000 per kilo today. Yesterday, silver had closed at Rs 65,300 per kg. In case you are planning to buy jewellery, then you must know that gold jewellery is made in 22 carat.

Today, you will get 22 carat gold Rs 100 costlier than yesterday. The rate of 22 carat gold in the market today is Rs 50,300 per ten grams.