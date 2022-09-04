Gold price decreases for 22 and 24 carat in India

On September 3, 2022, 24 and 22 carat gold became more expensive in India. As of Saturday, 10 kilos of 24 carat gold priced at Rs 50,620 in India, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,400.

Over the past 24 hours, gold prices have varied in various Indian metropolises. The price of gold in Chennai now is Rs. 52,285 for 10 kilos of 24 carat gold and Rs. 47,927 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

In the capital city of Delhi, gold costs Rs. 50,780 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs. 46,550 for 22 carat gold (10 grams). The cost of gold in Kolkata is Rs 50,620 for 10 kilos of 24 carat gold and Rs 46,400 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. However, in Mumbai, 10 kilos of 24 carat gold costs Rs 50,620, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 46,400.

In Bhubaneswar, 10 kilos of 24-carat gold priced at Rs 50,620, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 46,400. The cost of 10 grams each of 24 and 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 110 during the past 24 hours.

Due to the strength of the US dollar outside, the rupee fell 14 paise to 79.70 against the dollar in Friday's opening session.

Silver was unchanged at USD 17.96 per ounce while gold was trading higher on the global market at USD 1,702 per ounce.