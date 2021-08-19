Gold Monetisation Scheme: Here’s how you can earn easy interest on gold lying idle at home

Reserve Bank of India Gold Monetisation Scheme: Instead of letting your gold items and jewellery that you don’t intend to use can be deposited in RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) and you can get interest on the same.

Most people store such idle lying gold in safes at home or in lockers at banks. In this condition the asset may appreciate overtime but you are not monetising it to its full potential.

Such gold can instead be deposited with one of the designated banks under RBI’s gold monetisation scheme and you could reap the rewards of interest like any other fixed deposit investment.

Several banks have also been promoting the scheme recently on their social media accounts.

Any idle gold deposited under the scheme fetches not just the original amount back but also interest at maturity.

The RBI designated banks where you can deposit your gold under the scheme are ICICI Bank, Corporation Bank/Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Dena Bank/Bank of Baroda.

Mobilise your idle gold to earn attractive interest rates with Gold Monetisation Scheme. Avail now!#CanaraBank #GoldMonetisation pic.twitter.com/Hl5ahprswA — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 18, 2021

Furthermore, the value of the gold will be based on the price of the commodity in the market when the deposit reaches maturity. The interest is computed on the value of gold at the time of deposit.

As per the Department of Economic Affairs, the objective of the scheme is to “mobilise gold held by households and institutions of the country and facilitate its use for productive purposes, and in the long run, to reduce country’s reliance on the import of gold.”

This scheme can be availed by any institution or person residing in India.

The deposits can also be made jointly by individuals.

The minimum deposit amount is as less as 10 grams with no maximum limit.

Banks will accept gold under the scheme for Short Term (1-3 years) Bank Deposit (STBD), Medium (5-7 years) and Long (12-15 years) Term Government Deposit Schemes (MLTGD).

Earn high interest on your idle gold. Invest in HDFC Bank Gold Monetisation Scheme earn 2.50% on Long Term Deposit and 2.25% on Medium Term Deposit. To know more, visit: https://t.co/1LePBaX94i#GoldMonetisationScheme #HDFCBank pic.twitter.com/tU7Jr8KwbF — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) August 7, 2021

It is to be noted that the gold one receives after the maturity of the deposit will not be the same form deposited. The redemption at maturity can either be in Indian rupee amount equal to the value of the gold that was deposited, or the value in gold. For premature redemptions, the form will be at the discretion of the designated bank.

If only a fraction of amount is redeemed prematurely, the value will be paid in cash.