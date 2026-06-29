Gold Loses Glitter: Why did Indians sell 50 tonnes of old gold? Is meltdown imminent?

As gold prices retreat from their record highs, Indian households are rushing to sell old jewellery, fearing that prices could fall further and reduce their profits.

After a record rally in gold prices earlier this year, many Indian households are now choosing to sell their old jewellery and book profits. The reason is simple: people fear that gold prices may fall further in the coming months, which could reduce the value of their jewellery.

Indians Rush To Sell Old Gold

Gold prices have cooled after touching all-time highs. On Friday morning, MCX gold was trading around Rs 1,44,199 per 10 grams, lower than its peak levels.

According to the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), Indians sold nearly 50 tonnes of old gold during the April-June quarter. This was a 43% jump compared to the same period last year.

Many consumers believe gold may have already reached its peak and could decline further.

According to an Economic Times report, with gold recently trading around Rs 1.4 lakh per 10 grams and market expectations of a possible fall to nearly Rs 1.2 lakh, many families are choosing to monetise their old jewellery instead of holding on to it.

Why Households Are Selling Their Jewellery

"Indian consumers are leveraging the high price of gold for liquid cash," Surendra Mehta, National Secretary at IBJA, told ET. He added that concerns over a further correction in prices are encouraging households to sell their gold and lock in gains.

For many families, old jewellery lying unused in lockers has become an opportunity to generate cash while prices remain attractive.

Global Factors Are Weighing On Gold

The pressure on gold prices is not limited to India. Internationally, gold prices have come under pressure due to rising crude oil prices amid tensions involving the US and Iran.

At the same time, expectations of more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have also hurt gold prices. Higher interest rates usually reduce the appeal of gold because the metal does not provide regular income or fixed returns, prompting investors to move towards interest-bearing assets.

Gold Recycling Industry Gets A Big Boost

The increase in old gold sales is also helping India's organised gold recycling industry. Instead of remaining locked away in cupboards and bank lockers, old jewellery is now being refined into pure gold and supplied back to jewellery manufacturers.

Muthoot Exim reported a 40% rise in old gold volumes across its network of more than 100 Gold Points.

"Consumers are becoming more comfortable monetising idle gold through organised and transparent channels," Keyur Shah, CEO of Muthoot Exim, told ET.

Why Recycling Matters For India

India is one of the world's biggest consumers of gold but imports most of the precious metal it uses. According to the report, India imported gold worth around $72.4 billion in FY26.

Recycled gold contributed an estimated 125-150 tonnes in 2025, and industry experts believe this figure could rise to 200-250 tonnes this year if the current trend continues.

With Indian households estimated to own nearly 30,000 tonnes of gold, experts say organised recycling can help reduce the country's dependence on imports while allowing consumers to unlock the value of unused assets.

Should You Sell Your Gold Now?

The recent surge in old gold sales shows that many people are taking advantage of high prices to book profits. However, financial planners say the decision to sell should depend on personal financial needs rather than short-term price movements.

If you have old jewellery that you no longer use, the current price levels may provide a good opportunity to convert it into cash.

At the same time, long-term investors may still prefer to hold gold because it remains an important hedge against inflation, geopolitical tensions and market volatility.