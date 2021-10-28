Good news for UP govt employees! Bonus, DA, salary to arrive before Diwali

Lucknow: Diwali is just around that corner and people are a little worried about the expenses of the festivals. But the UP government has found a solution to this concern. After this decision of the Yogi government, now lakhs of employees and pensioners of Uttar Pradesh will get salary as well as bonus and increased Dearness Allowance (DA) before Diwali. This is definitely a gift that the employees will love.

On the instructions of the state finance department, all government employees and pensioners will get salaries before Diwali this time. According to the Finance Department, one month's salary will be given to the State Non-Gazetted Employees as a bonus. As before, 25% of the bonus will be received with the salary while 75% will be deposited in GPF. Accordingly, one month's bonus may be Rs 6,908. At the same time, the employees who retired after March 31, 2021, and who are going to retire on April 30, 2022, will be given the full amount of bonus.

Employees who have completed at least one year in service as on 31 March 2021 will be eligible for the bonus. Also, daily wage workers who have completed 3 years or more as on 31 March 2021 will get the bonus. Apart from this, pensioners will also get the benefit of this bonus. This bonus will be given in the form of cash to all the employees who have retired after 31 March 2021 or are about to retire by 30 April 2022.