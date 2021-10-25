Get up to Rs 10 lakh in exchange of Rs 5, Rs 10 Mata Vaishno Devi coin - Here’s how

If you’re one of few persons who possess a Rs 5 or Rs 10 coin with the photograph of Mata Vaishno Devi embossed on it, then you have an opportunity to make up to Rs 10 lakh easily. This coin carries great demand in the online marketplace, being highly valued by coin collectors.

Being a rare collectible piece of currency, collectors online

The coin with Vaishno Devi is in great demand online, with collectors ready to part with as much as Rs 10 lakh in exchange for the collectible.

If by chance you hold this coin, then this currency piece may overturn your luck and make you rich. But before tell you how to make a fortune in exchange for this coin, let us understand why it is in such high demand online.

For the unversed, the coin carried the photograph of Mata Vaishno Devi, which makes it a highly revered, auspicious and lucky artefact in Hinduism.

Believers consider the coin to bring wealth and prosperity. This is the reason some collectors are ready to pay huge sums for this coin which was issued in 2002 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Those in possession of the coin can sell it online in no time. First, you will have to create an account on the online selling/ buying platform Quikr. For this, the person registering will have to get their phone number and email address verified. Once the account is created successfully, users can then make a listing for the collectible by uploading some photos in order to ensure for the customer that the deal is authentic. Details should be ideally included like the year of issue and reason for sale. These details can help attract buyers looking for genuine sellers.

Once you make your listing of the coin live, you will be contacted by interested collectors. Currently, a price of up to Rs 10 lakh can be negotiated with buyers for a collectible Mata Vaishno Devi Rs 5 or Rs 10 coin.