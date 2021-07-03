Get thousands of rupees in exchange of Rs 20 note, here's how

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued Indian Rupee banknotes in 12 different denominations, including this 20 Indian Rupees banknote (not date series). The Rs 20 note is a part of the withdrawn Indian Rupee banknotes series.

Notably, the RBI had started issuing Rs 20 banknotes in 2001, however, they were withdrawn from circulation in 2005. On the backside of this Rs 20 banknote, there is NO date. It is important to note that a valid Rs 20 note should have the year of issue printed on the backside. These older Rs 20 notes, without date, have been replaced by similarly designed 20 Indian rupees banknotes with a date.

But here is where it gets interesting. Are you in possession of a Rs 20 banknote with no date? Then here's how you can exchange it for cash.

