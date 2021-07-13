Get Rs 7 lakh in exchange of 1 rupee note, here's how

There are many people in this world who are fond of collecting old notes and coins and if you also want to earn money while sitting at home, then this is the best opportunity for you. You do not even have to make any kind of investment for this as all you need is a special Rs 1 note and you can easily get Rs 7 lakh for it.

It may be recalled that the circulation of Rs 1 note was stopped by Indian government 26 years ago but its printing was resumed in January 2015 and the note was brought in circulation once again in a new form. But here we are talking about a Rs 1 note which was in circulation before independence and this note can help you earn huge amount.

The special thing about this note which can help you earn Rs 7 lakh is that it is the only note before independence, which is signed by the then governor JW Kelly. This note is 80 years old and was issued in 1935. Apart from this, Rs 1 note of 1966 is worth Rs 45 and a Rs 1 note of 1957 can help you earn Rs 57.

If you have a collection of such notes then you can earn good amount of money selling these old notes on eBay. You can earn Rs 35000 in exchange for a bundle of 59 notes of the years 1949, 1957 and 1964.

At the same time, a bundle of Rs 1 note of 1957 can help you earn Rs 15000.