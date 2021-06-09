Get Rs 10,000 in exchange of Rs 500 note, here's how

Are you looking for some quick cash? Want to earn thousands of rupees in less time? If you have an old Rs 500 note, then you can earn as much as Rs 10,000 without doing anything. The notes have become antique and rare now after over four years of demonetization.

While it may sound a little strange, it is absolutely true. All you have to do is visit a website to check the best rates if your Rs 500 note is old and rare.

An old Rs 500 note can fetch you a huge amount. While it is quick cash, it also comes with some conditions.

When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues the notes, they are printed very carefully. The pattern is fixed and notes are printed accordingly. That is why all the notes are similar in appearance. But if there is some mistake in the note during printing and it comes to the market, then that note becomes special. People get ready to buy this note at many times the price.

If you also have old Rs 500 note, then immediately check whether its serial number has been printed twice. If so, then you can get Rs 5,000 for this note. Apart from this, if one edge of the Rs 500 note is big, that is, extra paper has been left on it, then you can get Rs 10,000 in exchange for that note.

To sell notes online, you have to go to the website oldindiancoins.com. Register as a seller and take a clear photo of your old Rs 500 note and upload it on the platform. You will be then contacted by the people who are interested in purchasing the notes after seeing your ad. Talk to them and sell the notes.