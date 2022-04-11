Get ready for costlier cab rides in Delhi NCR as Uber announces significant fare hike

Days after a surge in prices of petrol and diesel, Uber on Monday announced that it is increasing fares by 12 per cent in Delhi-NCR.

The app-based cab aggregator said that the decision has been taken to mitigate the impact of the fuel price surge on drivers.

“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asias said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had also announced a fare hike of 15 per cent in Mumbai owing to the same reason.

On Monday, April 11, fuel prices were unchanged for the fifth consecutive day across metro cities after being hiked 14 times in 20 days.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while diesel is sold at Rs 96.67 per litre. In April itself, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital.

Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of 10 days. Daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed after a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

