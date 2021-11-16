Get Periodic Premiums To Boost Your Financial Health With Term Insurance

Premiums on term insurance have been looked at as a liability. The reason is that they have to be paid regularly by the life insured to continue his or her term insurance for the pre-decided time frame.

The financial health of a household keeps it excited to achieve all the desired goals in the future. Anything that hampers this desire is looked upon with a bad eye. Term insurance and every premium paid on it falls in a similar line. Since the premium on term insurance is paid frequently, families assume it hampers their financial health.

On the contrary, every premium paid on term insurance comes back to strengthen the financial health of the insured and his/her family members.

This can be looked at in two ways. We will review both of them in this article. The first one deals with paying a premium towards term insurance, and the other deals with receiving the premium after the tenure of term insurance has matured.

Both ways will boost your financial health.

Get Periodic Premiums

Periodic premium towards term insurance serves as a huge benefit to plan your finances. This applies to your present and the future. Irrespective of what lifestyle you follow, your financial health will be boosted with periodic premiums paid or received towards term insurance.

Payment Frequency

The amount of premium that you pay for term insurance and the number of times you pay it determines how well you will be able to boost your financial health.

A premium on term insurance can be paid in four ways, namely monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annually. You may opt to pay a premium every month; however, it may turn out to be expensive as compared to other payment durations. A lot of it is covered in the terms & conditions of the term insurance that you finalize with the company or the agent.

The basic rule follows that a monthly premium on term insurance is expensive compared to the premium paid quarterly. The same applies to the term insurance with a premium duration of quarterly, which is more expensive than half-yearly. You can opt to pay the premium on term insurance once a year. This is known to be the most economical option.

In simple words, the fewer the number of times you pay the premium on term insurance, the lesser the overall cost you incur. Paying a premium four times a year on term insurance will prove to be more expensive than paying the premium on term insurance once a year.

The most effective way to get the true value of your money is by opting to pay the premium once every year.

The cost, however, may still turn out to be a large number. You can boost your financial health by reducing the premium amount of term insurance. Since you pay less premium, you save more money that can be invested somewhere else. It is better to spread your investments, hence boosting your financial health.

You can get the premium on term insurance reduced by keeping yourself healthy and fit. Indulge in regular workout sessions. Your term insurance plan will fetch economic premiums also if you do not smoke and/or drink regularly. You are categorized as a serious smoker and/or drinker based on the medical test.

Another most popular way to boost your financial health is by getting a term insurance plan online. This eliminates the agent along with the commission, and you get a better premium amount for your term insurance plan.

Complete Return

Your financial health plays an important role once you retire or once the tenure of a term insurance plan ends. This can be boosted by choosing a term insurance plan that guarantees the Return of Premium.

The concept of Return of Premium has started to trend in India. It works on a simple principle that states that all the amount paid towards the premium of term insurance during the tenure comes back to you after the tenure of term insurance has ended.

This acts as an additional income on top of the investments that you have planned for your future. Every rupee that you set aside in the form of a term insurance premium makes your term insurance a saving instrument.

The premium returned, however, comes with a deduction of Goods and Service Tax. The policy underwrites any additional premium paid by you during the tenure of the term insurance.

One of the important factors that make Return of Premium beneficial is that a few term insurance plans continue to commit to returning the premium even if you miss paying them during the tenure. Such term insurance plans are considered suitable for people who have irregular incomes.

The Terms and Conditions of such term insurance plans pre-determine that the ultimate coverage or benefits would reduce if the life insured misses paying the term insurance premium. The regular cash inflow post the maturity of the term insurance plan is still maintained but with lower benefits.

Apart from missing to pay the term insurance premium, you may, unfortunately, or unexpectedly, have to surrender the policy. In such an instance, you would still qualify to receive a portion of the premium paid by you towards the term insurance plan.

The term insurance premium paid towards the Return of Premium policy qualifies for tax exemption under section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961, and 10 (10D) of the Income Tax Act. This further boosts your financial health while getting periodic term insurance premiums.

Choose a term insurance plan carefully. Take your time while reading all the Terms and Conditions of the term insurance plan. Certain plans offer protection from sunk costs as well. Remain on the lookout for such plans as they play a major role in boosting your financial health in every phase of your life.

- Brand Desk Content