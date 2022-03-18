Get cashback up to Rs 10,000 on Flipkart, Amazon by using THIS trick

The trend of online shopping has increased a lot these days. Just by sitting at home, you can buy all the goods you need and that too at extremely cheap rates from these e-commerce websites. By using this technique, you will be able to get a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on your online shopping.

There are many online shopping platforms in the country today, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Meesho. Today we will tell you how to avail a cashback of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 to get the best offers from these sites.

While shopping on Flipkart and Amazon, you can get cashback of up to Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 after discounts and offers. While shopping you have to fill in your address, payment method etc., you are given the option to fill in the GST details. If you have a GST number and all the information related to it, then you must fill all these details here. After doing so you can get a great offer on Amazon, Flipkart etc.

In case you are wondering how much benefit you will get by entering the GST number then we must tell you that you can get about 28 per cent of the total amount on the purchase of the product as a cashback. This is the maximum cashback you can get. However, it depends entirely on the product how much cashback you will be given.

It is crucial to know that you must have a GST number for doing this. Try this technique to avail thousands of rupees.