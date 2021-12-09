Get bumper cashback on LPG cylinder booking, here's how

Rising inflation has broken the back of the general public. The price of cooking gas is also increasing continuously every month. In the meantime, we have brought a great deal for you under which, you will get a fixed cashback on 14.2 kg gas cylinder.

In fact, customers can get up to 10 percent cashback on booking gas cylinders through the Pockets App, which provides digital payment facility. Notably, this app is powered by ICICI Bank. Here is how you can get cashback.

If you make a bill payment of Rs 200 or more through the Pockets app, then you will get a cashback of up to 10 percent. Customers do not even need to enter any promocode to avail the offer. But note that this offer will be valid only on 3 bill payments of the month. According to the company's rules, only 50 users can take advantage of this offer in an hour. The best part is that you can win up to 1 reward/cashback in an hour and 3 rewards/cashback in a month on bill payment.

Here's how to book your LPG cylinder and get cashback.

- Open your Pockets Wallet app.

- Tap on Pay Bills in the Recharge and Pay Bills section.

- Tap on the option of More in Choose Billers.

- You will now see the LPG option.

- Select the service provider and enter your mobile number.

- Now your booking amount will be informed by the system.

- Pay the booking amount.

- After the transaction, at the rate of 10%, you will get rewards with a maximum cashback of Rs 50. The cashback amount is credited to your Pockets wallet as soon as it is opened.