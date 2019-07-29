Fund takes short-duration bets

The investment process is highly research-oriented, with economic, credit, and liquidity analysis used to determine the fund strategy

The fund is managed by Deepak Agrawal, and he has been with the fund house for more than 15 years. Over his long association with Kotak, he is well ingrained in the philosophy. He took over the reins of this fund in April 2014. It is a well-diversified fund with around 60-70 securities, and each security limit is capped at 5%. The fund typically maintains 30%-40% AAA, 40%-60% in AA, and 10%-30% in A rated instruments.

The investment process is highly research-oriented, with economic, credit, and liquidity analysis used to determine the fund strategy. The manager typically looks for corporate bonds that provide attractive yields, and, which in his view, offer adequate comfort on the credit quality of the instruments.

He conducts rigorous qualitative and quantitative research to establish whether prospective investments have the competitive, financial, and strategic advantage to deliver on that potential. Active duration bets are used to enhance performance. The manager typically maintains the duration range of three to four years.

The fund house has a fairly tight structure put in place to evaluate the credit matrix and take a transaction-based approach while deciding on investments. Given that the fund is more focused towards safety and liquidity, it does not compromise heavily on the quality of the portfolio to generate higher yields. The fund is more focused towards taking small duration bets and invests primarily in goodquality high-yielding assets.