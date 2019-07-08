Fund has high equity exposure, with large-cap bias

Mirae Asset Hybrid - equity fund (ertswhile Mirae Asset Prudence Fund) provides an opportunity to generate capital appreciation along with current income by investing a minimum of 65% in equity and equity-related instruments, and the balance in debt and money market instruments. The fund has been ranked in the top 30 percentile in the aggressive hybrid funds category of Crisil mutual fund ranking (CMFR) for the three quarters ended march 2019.

The fund's month-end assets under management (AUM) jumped over eight times from Rs 244 crore in June 2016 to Rs 2,038 crore in May 2019.

Trailing returns

The fund outperformed its peers (the aggressive hybrid category in CMFR March 2019) and the benchmark (Crisil hybrid 35+65 - aggressive index) across all the trailing periods as on July 2, 2019. Its three-year return was 13.1% compared with the benchmark's 11.7% and the peer group's 9.6%.

An investment of Rs 10,000 in the fund on July 29, 2015 (since inception) would have grown to Rs 15,170 (11.19% CAGR) on July 2, 2019, versus the benchmark's Rs 14,561 (10.04% CAGR) and the category's Rs 13,593 (8.13% CAGR).

SIP returns

A monthly investment of Rs 10,000 through a systematic investment plan (SIP) for four years since August 2015 would have grown to Rs 6.05 lakh (XIRR 12.05%) on July 2, 2019. A similar investment in the benchmark would have grown to Rs 5.91 lakh (XIRR 10.88%).

Risk-reward matrix

During the past three years, the fund delivered higher returns, while it experienced a higher volatility when compared with its benchmark and peers.

Portfolio analysis

During the past three years, the fund's equity exposure averaged 73.37%, with a higher proclivity towards the large-cap segment (63.69%).The remaining portion was invested in debt and money market instruments (including cash equivalents).

In the equity portion of the portfolio, the fund invested across 27 sectors during the past three years. The major contributors were banks, petroleum products and software stocks. In the debt portion, the fund's exposure to government securities and AAA/A1+ papers averaged 19.11%, indicating a conservative credit stance.

The fund invested in 91 stocks in the past three years and held 25 stocks consistently, which constituted around 50% of the portfolio, indicating fund managers' high conviction in their stock picking. The consistently held stocks - HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC - were some of the top contributors to the fund's performance. Info Edge (software), Hindustan Unilever (consumer non-durables), Voltas (construction project), and Havells India (consumer durables) were some of the other key performers in the fund's portfolio.

Neelesh Surana, the chief investment officer at the asset management company (AMC), has been managing the equity portion of the fund since its inception in July 2019. He has over 24 years of experience in equity research and portfolio management. The equity portion is being co-managed by Sudhir Kedia since March 2017. Mahendra Jajoo, head - fixed income, has been managing the debt portion of the portfolio since September 2016.