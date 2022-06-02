Fuel rates today: Petrol, diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities after excise duty cut

Headlines

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer Artika Shukla who aced UPSC in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Viral video: Young elephant refuses to let go, showcases adorable bond with caretaker, watch

From small-town boy to YouTube sensation: Meet Ashish Chanchlani, whose impressive net worth is...

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War attracts rare movie-goers through word of mouth magic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer Artika Shukla who aced UPSC in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Viral video: Young elephant refuses to let go, showcases adorable bond with caretaker, watch

Benefits of paneer face pack

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

10 Cheapest college trip destinations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War attracts rare movie-goers through word of mouth magic

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, father allegedly beaten up outside Congress party office, video goes viral

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Fuel rates today: Petrol, diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities after excise duty cut

Fuel prices recorded a major low after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on May 21, 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After witnessing a major price drop in recent time, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the 13th consecutive day. As of today, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as compared to Rs 105.41 a litre last week. The price of diesel stands at Rs 89.62 in the national capital.

Mumbai residents can get petrol at Rs 111.35 and diesel at Rs 97.28 per litre.

Also, READ: Meet Javier Olivan, the man replacing Sheryl Sandberg as COO of Meta-owned Facebook

Fuel prices recorded a major low after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on May 21, 2022. The announcement reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Following this, various state governments, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan had decreased VAT on fuel. The reduction was encouraged to offer some relief to consumers.

All public sector OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the price of fuel every day in accordance to the benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

In line with this, the revised prices of petrol and diesel are implemented from 6 am daily. As the local taxes on VAT or freight charges vary from one state to another.

Notably, the international oil prices marked a major low in the international market today. This is expected to be good news for the Indian market. The international oil prices dropped nearly $3 a barrel in early Asian trade today.

This comes after the market witnessed higher benchmarks for several weeks as EU and US are squeezing Russian exports over the latter’s attack on Ukraine.

Here are the petrol, diesel price as on June 2

Delhi

Petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel stands at Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol stands at Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel stands at Rs 97.28 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol stands at Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel stands at Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol stands at Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel stands at R 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol stands at Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel stands at Rs 87.89 per litre

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar has received most nominations for Filmfare Award for Best Actor, it's not SRK, Salman, Aamir, Hrithik

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 21,566 crore in Telangana

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Karnataka bandh today: Schools, Ola, BMTC, theatres- Know what’s open and what’s closed

Kiran Baliyan ends India's 72-year medal drought with a Women's shot put bronze

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE